Bengaluru DINK couple breaks down monthly budget of 81,600: ‘Most realistic expenses’

Living in a big city often comes with a hefty price tag, and one Bengaluru couple has now laid out exactly what it costs them to get by each month.

Instagram users had mixed reactions to the post, with many saying the expense breakdown felt realistic.(@_the_ghosh/Instagram)

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From rent and groceries to holidays and nights out, their detailed breakdown offers a glimpse into the real cost of urban life for a double-income, no-kids (DINK) household.

Aiswarya Ghosh shared this on Instagram, explaining in a video how much she and her partner spend while living in Bengaluru. She described their lifestyle as a DINK couple and listed each expense category, giving viewers a clear picture of where their money goes.

Housing takes up a large portion of their budget. Rent and maintenance together cost ₹29,000, while furniture rental adds another ₹2,500.

Domestic help, including a maid, costs ₹2,800 monthly. Basic utilities remain relatively low, with electricity and water at ₹600 each, WiFi at ₹850, and LPG costing ₹1,500 once every six months.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Bengaluru couple spends ₹15,000 a month on pet dog, sparks discussion on ‘DINKWAD’ trend Cost of living breakdown: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Bengaluru couple spends ₹15,000 a month on pet dog, sparks discussion on ‘DINKWAD’ trend Cost of living breakdown: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Food and lifestyle expenses form another significant chunk. Groceries and home cooking cost around ₹6,000, while dining out and ordering in add ₹4,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food and lifestyle expenses form another significant chunk. Groceries and home cooking cost around ₹6,000, while dining out and ordering in add ₹4,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the couple sets aside ₹15,000 each month as a vacation fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the couple sets aside ₹15,000 each month as a vacation fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Transport costs vary across modes. Bike fuel costs ₹1,500, while spending on autos and cabs is ₹2,000. Metro travel adds another ₹2,500, reflecting regular commuting within the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport costs vary across modes. Bike fuel costs ₹1,500, while spending on autos and cabs is ₹2,000. Metro travel adds another ₹2,500, reflecting regular commuting within the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leisure and personal spending also feature prominently. Socialising with friends costs ₹5,000, while shopping is ₹3,000 and entertainment is ₹2,000. Gifts and miscellaneous expenses account for another ₹4,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leisure and personal spending also feature prominently. Socialising with friends costs ₹5,000, while shopping is ₹3,000 and entertainment is ₹2,000. Gifts and miscellaneous expenses account for another ₹4,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Altogether, these expenses bring their monthly total to ₹81,600.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Bengaluru corporate couple in Whitefield breaks down ₹1.5 lakh monthly budget: ‘We treat money as one household income’

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

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Instagram users had mixed reactions to the post, with many saying the expense breakdown felt realistic for a DINK couple living in Bengaluru.

Some pointed out that the rent appeared reasonable compared to the city’s rising housing costs, while others felt the overall monthly spend of ₹81,600 was still on the higher side.

One of the users commented, “Most realistic expenses mentioned.”

A second user commented, “We are also a DINK couple. Our expense is double what you guys mentioned. Starting with the rent which is double.”

A third user commented, “So realistic expenses I have ever seen. This is so matching with us.”

“Bangalore looks cheaper than what I expected,” another user commented.

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