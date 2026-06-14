Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have long been a source of frustration for residents, with daily commutes often stretching far beyond what the distance would suggest. The issue resurfaced online after a Bengaluru-based startup founder shared how a 4 km drive took her 35 minutes in the city.

The founder calculated that her average speed during the journey was around 7 kmph.

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Taking to X, Dipika Jaikishan shared her experience, calculating that her average speed during the journey was around 7 kmph. “4 km drive in Bangalore took me 35 minutes today. That’s an average speed of roughly 7 kmph. Not a typo. That’s jogging speed,” she wrote.

However, Jaikishan said what struck her most was not the traffic itself but how residents appear to have adapted to it. “What fascinates me isn’t the traffic anymore. It’s how we’ve all collectively accepted it. We’re so cool with it. ‘Oh let’s just leave 50 mins earlier’. At some point, an entire city looked at a pace slower than a bad jogger and said: ‘Yeah, this seems fine’,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with Mumbai, she added, “People talk about the spirit of Mumbai. The spirit of Bangalore is Stockholm syndrome." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with Mumbai, she added, “People talk about the spirit of Mumbai. The spirit of Bangalore is Stockholm syndrome." {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences navigating the city’s congested roads.

One user pointed out that even walking or jogging is not always a practical alternative. “The joke is , even if you want to jog to beat this traffic, you can't because there are no sidewalks .cars parked on them holes dug out, construction material and dust everywhere. They don't even give us a choice other than suffering in this traffic,” the user wrote.

Others argued that while Bengaluru’s traffic remains a challenge, the city’s strengths make it worth living in.

“It’s not that we accepted the bad traffic. We have accepted the great weather, food, pubs, gardens, parks, pubs, old areas, people and culture. We see these positives and live here. Like all cities Bangalore also has its negative side,” commented another user.

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Some users compared Bengaluru’s traffic with that of other major Indian cities. “So what if it took 35 mins, it would take an hour in Mumbai to get out of BKC to the highway. And yes, Bangalore has the best weather in the country, so enjoy…what’s the hurry,” wrote one user.

“Mumbai is worse than Bengaluru,” remarked another.