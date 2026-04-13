Bengaluru founder takes dad to work-from-cafe Sunday, calls it a win-win: ‘We spend time together’

A simple Sunday outing has struck a chord online, after a founder shared how he found an unexpected way to spend more meaningful time with his dad.

Kumar also shared a picture from the outing, showing his father seated at a cafe, quietly reading a book with a cup of coffee by his side.(@arnav_kumar/X)

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Instead of asking his father what he wanted to do, he chose a different approach: taking him along for his own routine. A visit to a cafe for working turned into something more, a shared experience that was new for his father and comforting for him.

The post was shared by Bengaluru-based founder Arnav Kumar, who wrote about introducing his “Baba” to the concept of working or reading from a cafe on a Sunday.

“I have realised there is no use asking my parents what they want to do. Now I just get them along to do whatever I am doing,” he wrote.

Turning Sundays into bonding time:

Kumar noted that asking his father to suggest plans often leads nowhere, so he decided to simply include him in his day instead.

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{{^usCountry}} He also shared a picture from the outing, showing his father seated at a cafe, quietly reading a book with a cup of coffee by his side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared a picture from the outing, showing his father seated at a cafe, quietly reading a book with a cup of coffee by his side. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, that small shift made a noticeable difference. While he continued doing what he enjoyed, his father got to experience something new. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, that small shift made a noticeable difference. While he continued doing what he enjoyed, his father got to experience something new. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I get to do what I want. For them, it is a new experience. And we spend time together.” Kumar wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I get to do what I want. For them, it is a new experience. And we spend time together.” Kumar wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

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Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Social media users reacted warmly to the post, with many saying the idea felt both simple and meaningful.

One of the users commented, “Your parents listen to you. Congratulations! Mine are more teenager than my actual teenager.”

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A second user commented, “This is so sweet.”

A third user commented, “Ironically, I was given the same advice about my kid - 'Take your kid along to wherever you want to go, or do whatever you were gonna do anyway”

“Great choice. I'd like to discuss books with your father sometime,” another user commented.

Son makes father’s first flight special:

In another viral post, an Indore-based founder shared an emotional story about his father boarding a flight for the first time, reflecting on how life ultimately comes full circle in giving back to one’s parents.

Durgesh Ojha revealed that his father chose to wear a suit for the journey, a gesture that, for him, marked stepping into a world he had never experienced before.

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Ojha, who runs a company called Hybrid Internet, wrote on LinkedIn that his father had never travelled by air.

Also Read: Indian dad wears borrowed suit for first-ever flight, son's emotional post moves internet

The founder ensured his father got a window seat to enjoy the view and even arranged for the best meal on board.

On the day of travel, his father surprised him by dressing up for the occasion. Ojha shared that his father had never owned a suit, and even formal clothes like shirts and trousers were usually reserved only for rare events.

Yet, for this milestone moment, he chose to wear a suit from his son’s wardrobe, making the experience even more memorable.

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