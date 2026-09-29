Bengaluru girls and auto driver get into physical fight over fare in HSR Layout, video goes viral

A video showing two girls and an auto-rickshaw driver exchanging blows on a Bengaluru road following an alleged fare dispute has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in HSR Layout’s Third Sector.

The incident reportedly took place in HSR Layout’s Third Sector. (X/@gharkekalesh)

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The video was shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru.”

The video shows the girls and the auto driver arguing on the roadside before the confrontation turns physical. The people involved are seen hitting each other as the altercation continues. When the situation seems to get out of control, another woman intervenes and appears to stop the fight.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by the Times of India, HSR Layout police contacted the girls and asked them to file a complaint. However, the girls reportedly sought a day or two’s time before deciding whether to approach the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by the Times of India, HSR Layout police contacted the girls and asked them to file a complaint. However, the girls reportedly sought a day or two’s time before deciding whether to approach the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also traced the auto driver, who told them that the girls had hired his auto and got into an argument with him over the fare. He alleged that the girls were under the influence of alcohol, abused him and refused to pay.

“We will take necessary action once the girls file a complaint,” a senior police officer told TOI.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made by the auto-rickshaw driver.

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Social media reactions

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The video has sparked a discussion on social media, with users sharing differing views about the altercation and Bengaluru’s auto-rickshaw fare disputes.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Companies and employees should now start looking beyond Bangalore so that this arrogance of tax and money flowing in stops, companies should now explore Chandigarh, Jaipur and cities like these.”

“The auto mafia is not scared of anything because of the backing of the system... No regulation of auto fares across Blr.. no Govt statement/intervention at all.. moreover road rages are common here,” commented another.

“I faced an almost similar situation in Bangalore 15 years back. I took the driver to the Army Station. I was never troubled by Auto-Wallahs in my next 2 years of stay there,” shared a third user.

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“This is the public of Bangalore, people are watching and filming, but no one is going to stop this non-sense, City is known for IT and education but no civic-sense,” said one user.