Bengaluru man defends Zomato after working as a rider for a day: 'Some income is better than no income'

A Bengaluru man who recently tried his hand at food delivery is urging critics to look at the bigger picture. He claims that while people are quick to blame the platform's leadership, they forget that, for many from Tier-3 cities, these apps provided jobs where previously there were none. The Bengaluru man who shared his experience after a day as a Zomato delivery partner. (LinkedIn/Nikhil Kumar)

“I became a Zomato delivery partner for one day, and it changed how I see this debate. People blaming Deepinder Goyal seem to forget what life was like before Zomato,” wrote Nikhil Kumar. His post came amid the ongoing tensions over allegations by gig workers about the exploitative nature of their work.

Also Read: ‘Kuch nahi kaha gaya’: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart riders left without clarity despite end of 10-minute delivery He argued that food delivery or quick commerce platforms have opened up opportunities for people to move from remote locations to cities and start earning.

Though he acknowledged that gig work is far from being perfect, he added that it is better than having no job. The individual further agreed that there should be better pay and safety models.

Kumar stated that, in addition to delivery riders, it also gave small restaurants an option to reach a wider customer base.

“But saying these platforms only harm people is not the full truth. Many small restaurants survive today because delivery apps exist. They don’t need expensive locations or big marketing anymore. Criticise what is wrong, but don’t ignore what worked. The reality is simple: some income is better than no income. For many people, Zomato didn’t take jobs away. It gave them one.”

HT.com has reached out to Nikhil Kumar, this report will be updated once he responds.