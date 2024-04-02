Bengaluru man distributes water bottles to traffic police constables, people salute his 'noble act'

An elderly man from Bengaluru has won hearts on the Internet after a video showing him distributing water to traffic police constables was shared on X. The short yet heartening video received numerous reactions, leaving many people impressed with the man's actions. Snapshot of the elderly man distributing water. (X/@ShreeRA43002214)

The video was shared on X by Shree Ram Bishnoi, a police traffic warden. As he shared the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "I don't know the name of this uncle driving an Activa, but I know his job. It is his daily duty to give water to the traffic police personnel on duty. I really salute him." (Also Read: Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for ₹3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show him stopping his scooter on the side of the road and taking out water bottles from his bag. He then hands these bottles to the traffic police constables working in the summer heat.

Watch the video of the man distributing water bottles here:

This post was shared on March 31. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous comments. Several people flocked to the comments section of the post to appreciate the man's efforts. (Also Read: ‘Bangalore is Bangaloring’: Photo of man working on laptop inside movie hall is viral)

Here's how people reacted on X:

An individual wrote, "Wow. The world is still intact because of such nice people."

A second said, "Wow. Such a noble act. Actually, such small things go a long way. I do it whenever possible and encourage others to do it as well.

What is the use of being born as human if we can't do even these small things."

"These are the protectors of humanity, true Indians who have compassion, love and courage, and no evil can stop them. Jai Hind!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Such acts demonstrate that humanity is still prevalent."