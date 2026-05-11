Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’

A Bengaluru man’s post about Hyderabad’s road infrastructure has sparked a discussion on social media after he compared the commuting experience in the two cities. Taking to X, Archie Sengupta said he was surprised by how quickly he was able to cover a 12 km distance in Hyderabad.

A Bengaluru man said his “Bangalore brain” could not process Hyderabad’s faster commute.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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Sharing his experience, Sengupta wrote, “I’m in Hyderabad right now, and my Bangalore brain can’t comprehend that I travelled 12 km in 30 minutes. In Bengaluru, 30 minutes is more like 1 km. The infrastructure here is really good.”

Take a look here at the post:

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{{^usCountry}} His post quickly caught attention online, with many users agreeing that Hyderabad’s roads and flyovers make commuting easier in several parts of the city. Others used the post to highlight Bengaluru’s long standing traffic concerns, which often turn even short distances into time consuming journeys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post quickly caught attention online, with many users agreeing that Hyderabad’s roads and flyovers make commuting easier in several parts of the city. Others used the post to highlight Bengaluru’s long standing traffic concerns, which often turn even short distances into time consuming journeys. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Sr manager in Hyderabad vs manager in Bengaluru: Job roles with same salary confuse employees) Post sparks city comparison online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Sr manager in Hyderabad vs manager in Bengaluru: Job roles with same salary confuse employees) Post sparks city comparison online {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post has garnered more than 43,000 views and several reactions, with many social media users sharing their own experiences of travelling in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post has garnered more than 43,000 views and several reactions, with many social media users sharing their own experiences of travelling in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I live in Hyderabad, and I travel 50 km in 45 to 55 minutes when I leave my office at 6:00 pm.” Another said, “Bengaluru traffic has trained us to believe that 5 km is a long distance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I live in Hyderabad, and I travel 50 km in 45 to 55 minutes when I leave my office at 6:00 pm.” Another said, “Bengaluru traffic has trained us to believe that 5 km is a long distance.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third user commented, “You travelled on a Sunday. Try travelling on any other day, especially during the rains. We may not be where Bengaluru is in terms of traffic yet, but we will soon get there, and things may get worse as well.” Another user wrote, “This is exactly what I felt when I moved from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Travel time suddenly became normal.”

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Some users also pointed out that Hyderabad’s wide roads and planned flyovers have helped ease traffic movement in key stretches. “The Outer Ring Road and flyovers have changed commuting in Hyderabad,” one user said. Another added, “Bengaluru needs urgent investment in public transport and road planning.”

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However, not everyone fully agreed with the comparison. One user wrote, “Hyderabad also has bad traffic during peak hours. It depends on the route.” Another said, “Every city has problem areas, but Bengaluru’s traffic stress is on another level.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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