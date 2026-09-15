Bengaluru man reunites with his 93-year-old childhood nanny after 29 years: ‘A moment I’ll treasure forever’

A Bengaluru doctor has shared an emotional video documenting his reunion with the nanny who cared for him during his childhood in Bahrain. The heartwarming meeting, which took place nearly three decades later, shows the doctor looking through old family photographs before finally meeting the now 93-year-old woman and sharing a warm hug with her.

A Bengaluru doctor met his childhood nanny after 29 years. (Instagram/dr.renoyphilip)

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The man, identified as Dr Renoy Philip, posted the video on Instagram, recalling memories of his childhood and his close bond with his nanny, Janaki Aunty.

Doctor recalls childhood memories with nanny

At the beginning of the video, Philip shows viewers old photographs from his childhood in Bahrain. Pointing towards one of them, he says, "So, this person here is our nanny back in Bahrain."

"Uh, she was with us for close to 15 years."

"Her name is Janaki Aunty. I used to be so close to her."

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{{^usCountry}} Showing another family photograph, he adds, "And this is me right here, my mom, nanny here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showing another family photograph, he adds, "And this is me right here, my mom, nanny here." {{/usCountry}}

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"Can't wait to see her."

As he sets out to meet her, Philip recalls how she had looked after him when he was a child.

"Took care of me for the past 15 years, when I was born, back in Bahrain."

"Been almost like 20, 29 years, I guess? Let's see how she is."

Emotional reunion after nearly three decades

The video then shows Philip reaching Janaki Aunty's home and calling out, "Janaki Aunty! Where are you?"

On seeing her, he says, "Yeah! How are you?"

"Oh God, look at her. Aw."

Philip then reveals her age, saying, "She's 93 years old right now. Can you imagine that? Oh my God."

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"Oh my God, she's such a sweetheart."

The two then share a long, affectionate hug, capturing the emotional reunion.

Philip shared the clip with the caption: "After 29 years… reunited with my forever-young Nanny! 93 years young, still energetic, joyful, and glowing. A beautiful moment I’ll treasure forever. Some bonds time can never change"

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to touching reunion

The post drew reactions from viewers moved by the reunion. One user wrote, "This reunion is so wholesome." Another commented, "That hug says everything." A third person said, "She still remembers her little boy." Expressing how moving they found the moment, another user wrote, "This genuinely made me emotional."

(Also read: Watch: Russian woman in Bengaluru gives 40-year-old nanny her first-ever birthday cake)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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