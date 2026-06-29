Bengaluru man says manager, HR are 'playing games' after resignation, delaying relieving letter

A Bengaluru man has shared his frustration online after claiming that his manager and HR team are delaying his relieving documents and final settlement following his resignation. Taking to Reddit, the user alleged that workplace politics led to disagreements with his manager, after which he was allegedly asked to resign on his own.

A Bengaluru man claimed his manager and HR troubled him after resignation, affecting his next job move. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Sharing his experience, the user wrote, “Long story short, I had disagreements with my manager due to politics. He told me that if I resigned myself, he would give a good review in the relieving letter; otherwise, they would give me a termination mail. Not wanting to continue anymore, I complied.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further claimed that two things were agreed upon when he sent his resignation mail around the middle of last month. According to him, he was to be compensated with the full month’s salary, and the company was supposed to release his documents properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed that two things were agreed upon when he sent his resignation mail around the middle of last month. According to him, he was to be compensated with the full month’s salary, and the company was supposed to release his documents properly. {{/usCountry}}

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The employee also said that since he had already completed his KT informally, his manager took the company laptop on the same day he resigned. “It was checked once more by another colleague before I left the office,” he wrote.

Laptop damage claim sparks dispute

However, a few days later, the man claimed he received a call from HR alleging that the laptop was damaged and that the repair cost would be deducted from his FnF. “I clearly stated that there were no issues when I submitted it. They keep mentioning different issues at different times,” he wrote.

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He added that the delay has now started affecting his next job opportunity. “Till now, they haven’t released my relieving documents and final settlement, which is affecting me as I am trying to join another organisation. What really frustrated me is the fact that even after I complied with everything during the transition, they are still trying to ruin my career,” he said.

The Reddit post was shared with the title, “Manager and HR is playing with me after resignation.”

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

The post has drawn several reactions from users. One person wrote, “Did you receive any email or confirmation when you submitted the laptop? Usually, it is the IT department that handles this process, not your boss. You can also approach the Labour Department and file a complaint, as that is one option available to you.”

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Another user commented, “From the narration doesn’t look like a proper company. You should have taken a mail confirmation at the time of handover. Anyway whats done is done, getting experiance letter and relieving letter should be your priority.”

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A third user tried to reassure him and said, “Don’t worry, man. Your payslips can almost act as proof of employment, similar to a relieving letter. Just speak to the HR team at your next company and explain that your previous employer is not responding to your emails.” Another simply wrote, “This is so wrong.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)