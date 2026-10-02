Bengaluru man says weekends can ‘change your life’, urges employees to start a side hustle amid job uncertainty

With concerns around layoffs and job security continuing to dominate workplace conversations, a Bengaluru man has advised corporate employees to use their weekends to build additional skills or explore an alternative source of income rather than spending the entire break relaxing.

A Bengaluru man urged professionals to avoid wasting weekends and prepare for an uncertain job market. (Instagram/vibhusingh)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Vibhu Singh argued that Saturdays and Sundays could prove crucial for employees looking to safeguard themselves against uncertainty in the job market.

‘Those two days can change your life’

Speaking about how most employees look forward to the weekend after an exhausting work week, Singh said people should also consider using some of that time to prepare for the future.

"A two-day weekend comes, Saturday and Sunday, and all of us say, right, 'Man, I'm so exhausted, and I can't wait for the weekend!' But to be very honest, looking at the job market, my suggestion to everyone is: don't let your weekends go to waste. Those two days can change your life. During these two days, upskill yourself, or think about starting a side business, start setting it up."

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{{^usCountry}} He further suggested that professionals should develop a skill unrelated to their existing work or build a small side hustle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further suggested that professionals should develop a skill unrelated to their existing work or build a small side hustle. {{/usCountry}}

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"You should have some side hustle or side business going on. Some extra skill that is completely contrasting to your current skill, like how I do photography, right? You should have one completely different skill. In today’s times, no one can say that your job is safe. All of our jobs are unsafe, and we have to understand this as soon as possible."

Singh also cautioned against spending every weekend only on leisure activities.

"So on the weekend, relaxing, going to the spa, getting a hangover, if you keep continuing that for the next one year, by next year you will realise that you completely wasted your time. I am not telling you to launch some massive startup; it could be a very small thing. Please take me seriously, and start thinking about a side hustle, a different source of income."

‘Side hustle is your safety net’

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The clip was shared with the caption: "Your corporate job is not safe! Start preparing from today. A side hustle is no longer a passion; it is going to be your safety net for the future. I’m not trying to scare you, I’m just telling you the reality."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users. One person agreed with the message and wrote, "This is actually solid advice." Another commented, "The job market is genuinely scary." A third added, "Upskilling is always a good idea." However, not everyone agreed with sacrificing weekends for productivity, with one user saying, "Two days of rest are necessary."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)