Bengaluru matchmaking event controversy: Host defends provocative name amid intense backlash

A Bengaluru matchmaking event requiring women to bring and pitch single male friends has triggered intense debate online, with many criticising its provocative name, "Pimp Your Pal." Addressing concerns about the choice of words, one of the organisers, Jaideep Sharma, explained that the name was intentional. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Sharma highlighted that women hold complete agency throughout the event.

Why the name?

Snippet from a promotional video of the Bengaluru matchmaking event. (Screengrab (X).)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event's provocative title drew sharp criticism online, with many users questioning the choice of words for a dating event. Addressing the backlash, co-host Jaideep Sharma clarified the team's perspective on the terminology and public reaction.

Also Read: Bengaluru matchmaking event sets strict rule where women must vouch for men, internet reacts: ‘People need to hesitate’

“We got some criticism on the name. For that, our reply is - the ‘R slur’ is thrown around so nonchalantly to criticise women on the Indian internet; most people don't even bat an eye anymore,” Sharma told hindustantimes.com over Instagram DM.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The core concept of the gathering centres on female participants taking the mic to pitch their single male friends. Sharma claimed this structure flips traditional power dynamics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The core concept of the gathering centres on female participants taking the mic to pitch their single male friends. Sharma claimed this structure flips traditional power dynamics. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added, “Funny how the event name is getting so much traction. Women will be vouching for men and pitching them. Historically, pimping is something done to women, by men, for profit. But women have all the agency in this event.”

Rather than shying away from the controversial branding, the organiser framed the label as an intentional step. He maintained that the phrasing was designed specifically to give women full authority over the narrative.

“Reclaiming a word built on the commodification of women and handing women the controls is the point, not an accident.”

Why organise the event?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma recalled, “One random night in August, Me (Jaideep) and Nikhil (flat mates) were sipping Kombucha on the terrace while discussing the current tech event culture in BLR when we decided to organise something of our own and bring a relaxing but fun vibe to the otherwise boring dating scene in the town. Everyone is busy swiping on dating apps, and nobody likes to call their origin story of how they met their special person as ‘just a match on Hinge/Bumble’.

He continued, “We wanted to organise a ‘pitch a friend’ evening with the idea that women feel comfortable coming to the event. Then we met Anshika (a mutual friend), who has already hosted a few events. We decided to set a hard rule: a 1:1 ratio only, with free entry. To enforce it, we will review each sign-up and select the best answers we get on the questionnaire.”

Who is organising the event?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma, a software engineer, along with Nikhil Agarwal (Software Engineer) and Anshika Vijay (Design Engineer), are hosting the event. They are joined by Vinit, founder of the dating app Wavelength.

Recalling how Vinit got roped in, Sharma shared, “We met Vinit, founder of Wavelength (the dating app) and his team, who loved the idea and helped us out in driving the whole event to execution. Without them, we would not have reached this level of reach and organisation.”

When is the event taking place?

It is taking place in HSR Layout, Bengaluru on September 12 between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm.