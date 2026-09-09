Bengaluru matchmaking event sets strict rule where women must vouch for men, internet reacts: ‘People need to hesitate’
A Bengaluru matchmaking event in which women are required to pitch their single male friends to a room full of prospective dates has created a stir online.
A matchmaking event in Bengaluru named “Pimp your Pal” has created quite a stir online, attracting mixed reactions from social media users. It requires women to bring and vouch for male friends before pitching them to attendees.
“Pimp your pal is happeninggg. It’s a matchmaking party where women bring and pitch the men. > Saturday, 12 September > HSR, Bangalore > 30 spots only,” X user Vinit Sarode wrote while sharing a promotional video of the event.
What is the event all about?
The event's official website describes it as a “matchmaking party where women bring the men.” It adds, “30 people max. Every woman brings one single male friend she genuinely vouches for. And if you don't have a guy to pitch, come anyway.”
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The site further explains, “Women can register solo, no plus one needed. Sit in, hear the pitches, and decide for yourself who's worth your time. You don't need to bring someone to be in the room.”
It continues, “Men cannot register independently. If you're a guy, a woman has to bring you in and vouch for you,” adding, “And because this is a matchmaking event, everyone attending must be single to be approved.”
How did social media react?
The event attracted mixed reactions on social media. While some were eager about the event, others questioned its purpose.
An individual expressed, “How do these people come up with new bulls**t everyday.” Another commented, “Don’t be Bangalore, don’t be Bangalore, don’t be… It’s Bangalore.” A third posted, "I feel like sometimes people need to HESITATE in life.”
A fourth added, “This is a very cool concept, guys.” A fourth wrote, “Gonna be the COOLEST matchmaking party everrr.”
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Where and when is the event taking place?
According to the official website, it is taking place in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. It is scheduled for September 12 between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm.
Who is hosting the event?
The site mentions that the event would be hosted by Nikhil Agarwal, along with co-hosts Jaideep Sharma and Anshika Vijay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More