Bengaluru ‘Peptide Party’ cancelled: Founder breaks silence, says ‘our intent was… never harm’

“Peptide party,” which was scheduled to be hosted by Anushka Singh on August 29, an individual associated with Upsurge Labs, sparked outrage across social media, leading to an enquiry by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA). Eventually, Singh revealed that the party, organised by the Bengaluru AI firm, has been cancelled. Addressing the ongoing controversy, Upsurge Labs founder Sowmay Jain has now broken his silence regarding the meetup and its eventual cancellation. Sowmay Jain, founder of Upsurge Labs. The firm was organising the “Peptide Party” in Bengaluru. (X/@sowmay_jain)

What caused the controversy? Several social media users, including doctors, expressed their concerns over a post by Singh inviting people to join “India's first Peptide Party”.

In a tweet which has now been deleted, she wrote, “India's first Peptide Party is here. Yeah, we're actually doing this. I'm hosting it with @peptideoslabs and @notttnaksh in BLR on 29th August. Peptide tastings, music, food, games, crazy conversations and a room full of people curious about what peptides are and what all the hype is about. 50 people. That's it. Invite only. PS: The venue is NOT a hospital.”

What did FSDA say? Singh, in a tweet dated August 28, informed that the party was cancelled. She wrote, “An update on Peptide Party: The response to this has been WAY bigger than we anticipated - genuinely didn't expect this level of love. In the process, the Karnataka FDA reached out to us under due process of law, and we're cooperating fully with their office to make sure this is done right. Which is why the event is currently cancelled - notice attached. Building something this new means occasionally slowing down to do it properly. Ciao!”

The notice from the agency read: Subject: Cancellation of the "Peptide Party" Event in Koramangala, Bengaluru

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hereby issues an advisory to the general public regarding the "Peptide Party" event originally scheduled to take place on August 29, 2026, in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The authorized representatives of M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, the organizers of the event after an enquiry has communicated that the scheduled event stands cancelled. Based on the request of the authorized representative to submit documents regarding the event, suitable time is given to produce the documents.

Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation.

What did Sowmay Jain say? Reacting to Singh’s post, he shared a long tweet explaining his side of the story. He claimed that the party was meant to be an "educational meetup”. Though he appreciated FSDA’s involvement, the founder expressed his dissatisfaction over the matter, adding that the “next wave of science” shouldn’t come from San Francisco and want to make that happen in Bengaluru.

Read full statement: A lot has been said about the peptide get-together, so let me say my part.

It was an educational meetup - no injectables, no products, no prescriptions. Just curious people discussing the science behind a class of molecules the FDA is actively reviewing - the same class that includes some of the most prescribed drugs in the world today. The kind of meetup that happens in SF every weekend.

Our intent was always awareness, never harm. And honestly - the response from authorities has been the encouraging part.

This is not pre-2014 India. The officials we are seeing are engaged, serious, and acting in good faith to protect people. That's exactly what regulators should do, and I respect it. Regulation done right isn't the enemy of science - it's what makes an industry legitimate and durable.

Caution from doctors is fair too - it's literally their job. All we ask is that we pair that caution with curiosity. real debate on mechanisms, data, dosing, long-term unknowns. I'll show up for that conversation any day.

Because here's what I actually believe: biotech is one of the biggest opportunities India has. We have the doctors, the chemists, the manufacturing base, the cost advantage. Everything is here.

We are happy to work with the authorities, collaboratively and transparently, to help build the frameworks this industry needs. Builders and regulators on the same side of the table.

The next wave of this science shouldn't come out of SF. It should come out of India. This time, India must lead - and I want to help make that happen from here.