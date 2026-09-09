Bengaluru matchmaking event sets strict rule where women must vouch for men, internet reacts: ‘People need to hesitate’

A matchmaking event in Bengaluru named “Pimp your Pal” has created quite a stir online, attracting mixed reactions from social media users. It requires women to bring and vouch for male friends before pitching them to attendees.

Snippets from a promotional video of the matchmaking event. (X/@vinitsarode_)

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“Pimp your pal is happeninggg. It’s a matchmaking party where women bring and pitch the men. > Saturday, 12 September > HSR, Bangalore > 30 spots only,” X user Vinit Sarode wrote while sharing a promotional video of the event.

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What is the event all about?

{{^usCountry}} The event's official website describes it as a “matchmaking party where women bring the men.” It adds, “​30 people max. Every woman brings one single male friend she genuinely vouches for. And if you don't have a guy to pitch, come anyway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event's official website describes it as a “matchmaking party where women bring the men.” It adds, “​30 people max. Every woman brings one single male friend she genuinely vouches for. And if you don't have a guy to pitch, come anyway.” {{/usCountry}}

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The site further explains, “Women can register solo, no plus one needed. Sit in, hear the pitches, and decide for yourself who's worth your time. You don't need to bring someone to be in the room.”

It continues, “Men cannot register independently. If you're a guy, a woman has to bring you in and vouch for you,” adding, “And because this is a matchmaking event, everyone attending must be single to be approved.”

How did social media react?

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The event attracted mixed reactions on social media. While some were eager about the event, others questioned its purpose.

An individual expressed, “How do these people come up with new bulls**t everyday.” Another commented, “Don’t be Bangalore, don’t be Bangalore, don’t be… It’s Bangalore.” A third posted, "I feel like sometimes people need to HESITATE in life.”

A fourth added, “This is a very cool concept, guys.” A fourth wrote, “Gonna be the COOLEST matchmaking party everrr.”

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Where and when is the event taking place?

According to the official website, it is taking place in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. It is scheduled for September 12 between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Who is hosting the event?

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The site mentions that the event would be hosted by Nikhil Agarwal, along with co-hosts Jaideep Sharma and Anshika Vijay.