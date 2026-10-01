Bengaluru rain chaos: City battles waterlogging, traffic snarls. Frustrated commuters share videos

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on September 30 (Wednesday), bringing normal life to a complete standstill. The intense downpour left several roads waterlogged and triggered massive traffic jams across the city. As commuters faced frustrating delays on their daily routes, many took to social media to share videos and pictures of the chaos caused by the downpour.

“Bengaluru rain: 1. Roads: 0”

Scenes from Bengaluru after rainfall. (Screengrab)

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“Manyata Tech Park really said ‘today we’re a water park’,” an individual joked while sharing a video on social media. The person continued, “But huge respect to all the traffic control & management teams at Manyata for standing in the rain and keeping the crowd and traffic moving. You guys deserve a big shoutout!” adding, “Bengaluru rain: 1. Roads: 0.”

The video shows slow-moving cars and waterlogged roads in front of Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest business parks in the country.

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“Crazy Bangalore traffic”

{{^usCountry}} This is what an Instagram user wrote while sharing a video showing cars stuck in traffic amid rainfall. It also includes a web mapping service showing that it would take the commuter about 48 minutes to cover 4.2 km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is what an Instagram user wrote while sharing a video showing cars stuck in traffic amid rainfall. It also includes a web mapping service showing that it would take the commuter about 48 minutes to cover 4.2 km. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Bengaluru rains spark meme fest on X as traffic crawls and cab fares soar: 'Need to stay in office for today😅'

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“Mahadevapura beach”

A third video posted on Instagram shows a locality in Mahadevapura severely waterlogged. The person who shared the clip joked that after rainfall, the streets in Mahadevapura resemble Goa's beaches.

“Bengaluru traffic is…”

A frustrated commuter posted a video showing cars moving at a snail’s pace after rainfall. The person who shared the video wrote, “Bangalore traffic is already exhausting… and when it rains, it just hits differently.”

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Police issues advisory:

Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted a traffic advisory at 11:04 pm on September 30. Here’s the full advisory:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru City on 30.09.2026, which may cause inconvenience to the smooth movement of the public, the public is advised to follow the instructions given below:

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Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving through locations where rainwater has accumulated.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

As people taking shelter in underpasses to protect themselves from the rain may cause obstruction to the smooth movement of other vehicles and the public, they are requested to ensure that the movement of other vehicles is not obstructed and to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

Road users are advised to use the BTP ASTraM App and BTP social media platforms to obtain authentic and real-time information regarding traffic congestion and other incidents.

The Bengaluru Traffic Division has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the smooth movement of the public and to manage any possible disruptions. The public is requested to extend their necessary cooperation by following the above guidelines and joining hands with the Traffic Police.

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