Bengaluru techie explains why life in Germany felt calmer than India: ‘Never opened laptop after work’

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a conversation online after comparing his daily routine in India’s IT capital with the life he had in Germany. In a post on X, the man, identified as Tanuj, said that moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed his everyday schedule far more than he had expected.

A Bengaluru techie shared how his routine changed after leaving Germany, sparking debate on work life balance.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Bengaluru-born techie outlines hidden financial, emotional struggles of chasing the NRI dream)

Techie compares life in Bengaluru and Germany

Sharing his experience, Tanuj wrote, “Moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed my daily routine more than I imagined. In Bengaluru, I wake up to car and truck noise, go for morning walks or runs inside a gated society, spend 1.5 hours in traffic to reach the office, attend more meetings and brainstorming sessions with less actual work, have lunch with coworkers, take tea and game breaks with chatter everywhere, and even after returning home, meetings continue until 10 PM. In Germany, I woke up in complete silence, ran in nature with clean air, commuted using public transport, focused more on work with less talking, had lunch alone most days, experienced silence everywhere with no random breaks, and never opened my laptop after work.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post drew attention from users who felt the comparison reflected the larger debate around work culture, urban stress and quality of life in Indian cities. While some agreed with his observations about Bengaluru’s traffic and long working hours, others said the city also offers a sense of community and warmth that many people miss abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post drew attention from users who felt the comparison reflected the larger debate around work culture, urban stress and quality of life in Indian cities. While some agreed with his observations about Bengaluru’s traffic and long working hours, others said the city also offers a sense of community and warmth that many people miss abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Bengaluru-based American techie says he never would've made it as a student in India: 'Look at the competition')

Internet reacts to viral post

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “This is exactly why quality of life matters more than just salary or job title.” Another said, “Bengaluru has opportunities, but the traffic and late meetings can drain anyone.”

A third user commented, “Germany may offer peace and structure, but Bengaluru gives you people, food and energy every single day.” Another added, “The real problem is not Bengaluru, it is the work culture that expects employees to be available all the time.”

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(Also read: 'Tinder for footpaths': Bengaluru teen develops app where users can swipe, rate and report footpaths to BBMP)

Some users also pointed out that both places come with their own advantages and challenges. “In Europe, you may get silence and work life balance, but loneliness is also real,” one user wrote. Another said, “Public transport and clean air make such a big difference to daily life. Indian cities need to improve this urgently.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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