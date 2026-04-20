Bengaluru techie lands Google job after 20+ rejections; says it's hustle, not luck

A Bengaluru-based techie has rejected the role of luck in landing a Google job. Naman Kumar Gautam said that he received a number of rejections before he was hired by Google, and those who are now calling him “lucky” did not see him hustle.

Naman Kumar Gautam faced plenty of rejections before he landed a Google offer (Instagram/@gautam_.naman)

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To prove his point, the Bengaluru-based software engineer shared screenshots of the 20-plus rejection letters he received from companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Meesho, Booking.com, etc.

20-plus rejections before success

Naman Kumar compiled his rejection letters into one video, which he shared on Instagram last month. Some of the rejections were vague, informing Kumar that he did not meet “specific position requirements” or that his past experience did not match what the company was looking for.

Others provided more concrete reasons — like one company telling him the position he applied for was open only to EU residents. Some simply chose not to move forward with his application because the position had already been filled.

The end result was the same: Over 20 companies rejected Kumar. These included Microsoft, Visa, Adobe, Meesho, Booking.com, New Relic, Mercor and many more.

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{{^usCountry}} The rejections reflect just how much the techie had to work to land a job at Google. Finally, however, in August 2025, Google sent him an acceptance letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rejections reflect just how much the techie had to work to land a job at Google. Finally, however, in August 2025, Google sent him an acceptance letter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Luck vs hustle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luck vs hustle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar opened his Instagram video with a phrase he has probably heard often: “You work at Google, you are so lucky”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar opened his Instagram video with a phrase he has probably heard often: “You work at Google, you are so lucky”. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Bengaluru-based techie emphasised the importance of hard work as he added a snippet of himself crying, probably after facing rejections. This was followed by several screenshots of his rejection letters, before he was finally accepted to Google.

(Also read: From IIT failure to ₹1.7 crore job in London: Indian techie’s journey to Meta goes viral)

“Lucky is just what they call the hustle they didn't see. Keep going,” advised the techie, who has repeatedly spoken about his “tier-3” college education.

“No one sees the struggle brother, no one. You deserve this, celebrate it like a champ,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section.

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“Every rejection is just a step in the process, not the end of the road,” another wrote.

“Everyone sees the result and calls it luck but I have seen the reality: the sleepless nights, the pressure, the sacrifices. I have watched you hustle when no one was watching. Nothing about this is luck. You earned every bit of it,” a viewer added.

(Also read: Indian founder turned down $525K job, Stanford PhD to build $61-million AI startup)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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