Bengaluru techie reveals hidden reality of software engineer life: ‘Doing everything right, yet something feels missing’

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a conversation online after sharing an honest take on the lesser discussed side of being a software engineer in the city. While many people often associate the job title with financial stability, career growth and a settled lifestyle, the techie said the reality can sometimes feel lonely and exhausting.

A Bengaluru techie revealed how living alone, managing expenses and chasing goals still left a feeling of emptiness.(Instagram/codenvlog)

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(Also read: Bengaluru techie sells paintings on Church Street after office hours: ‘I wasn't driven by money’)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ansar Mohammed, shared a video in which he spoke about the everyday routine and emotional weight that many young professionals silently carry while living away from home.

“Things nobody talks about when you are a software engineer living in Bangalore. Everyone sees the software engineer title and thinks you have it all figured out. But here’s what it actually looks like,” he said in the video.

‘No one asking if you ate’

Mohammed then described how life often involves managing every small responsibility alone. “You wake up, make your own coffee, go to the gym alone, come back, cook your own food. There is no canteen, no mom’s cooking, no one asking if you ate. You figure it out yourself every single day,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further added that weekends can feel even more isolating. “The weekends are the quietest. Saturday comes and suddenly there is no stand-up, and then you realize the office was the only place you were actually talking to the people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added that weekends can feel even more isolating. “The weekends are the quietest. Saturday comes and suddenly there is no stand-up, and then you realize the office was the only place you were actually talking to the people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The techie also spoke about the pressure of managing money carefully in a city like Bengaluru. “You are careful with money in a way nobody prepared you for. Rent, groceries, gym, protein. You’re tracking everything because nobody else is going to track it for you. Things you want to build, money you want to make outside your salary, a version of yourself you’re working towards, but the days move fast and progress feels slow. Nobody talks about this part. The part where you’re doing everything right. Showing up, saving money, going to the gym, but still feeling like something is missing.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie also spoke about the pressure of managing money carefully in a city like Bengaluru. “You are careful with money in a way nobody prepared you for. Rent, groceries, gym, protein. You’re tracking everything because nobody else is going to track it for you. Things you want to build, money you want to make outside your salary, a version of yourself you’re working towards, but the days move fast and progress feels slow. Nobody talks about this part. The part where you’re doing everything right. Showing up, saving money, going to the gym, but still feeling like something is missing.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet relates to the video

The clip was shared with the caption, “Thing no one talks about”, and soon drew reactions from people who related to his thoughts.

One user wrote, “This is the most accurate description of adult life in Bangalore.” Another said, “The weekend silence hits harder than work pressure.” A third commented, “Software engineer life looks sorted from outside, but inside it is constant survival.” Someone else wrote, “No one talks about how lonely moving to a new city can be.”

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(Also read: Bengaluru Google techie says FAANG perks can ‘blow your mind’ as company takes him to Macau)

Another user reacted, “The line about office being the only place where you talk to people is too real.” One comment read, “This is why mental health conversations are so important.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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