Bengaluru techie’s experience of ordering food through Zomato on train: ‘I’m taking revenge’

A Bengaluru-based techie has shared his experience of ordering food via Zomato while travelling on a train. Sunny Gupta said he was on a train from Mumbai to Pune when he happened to open the Zomato app and saw a prompt to enter his Passenger Name Record (PNR). Intrigued, he decided to order food from Zomato. Sunny Gupta ordered food from Zomato while travelling on a train(X/@sunnykgupta)

Ordering food on train

He documented his experience of ordering Triple Schezwan rice to be delivered to his train in an X thread that has gone viral on the social media site. “Decided to skip ordering from the attendant and give Zomato on train a chance,” Gupta wrote on X.

The techie explained that people ordering food through Zomato have the option of having it delivered to any upcoming station. Gupta himself picked Panvel station as the delivery location.

Passengers also have the option of ordering food up to four days in advance and can cancel their order any time before preparation begins.

Gupta’s screenshot shows that he ordered food worth ₹465 to be delivered right to his berth on the Mumbai to Pune train.

“Revenge on Zomato”

“The train is running delayed and Zomato says my food is prepped and waiting at the station,” he wrote on X, adding that this was “revenge” for all the times Zomato made him wait for his food.

“This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on Zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me and I’m running late,” Gupta joked.

He captured a video of the moment his food was delivered to him by a “polite guy.” Overall impressed by the service, the Bengaluru-based techie did have one point of concern to highlight - the restaurant did not send any cutlery despite Zomato’s instructions saying the customer should be provided with plates and spoons as they were on a train.

His experience of ordering food on a train has gone viral with more than 8 lakh views on X.

“This meals on train by Zomato is really a great feature. I have ordered it many a times, better than trains and you get direct hotel made food which you can choose. Great initiative by Zomato,” wrote one respondent.

“I tried couple of times..Worked like a charm,” another agreed.

“I ordered a medium size pizza last time I was on train which cost me about 460 something. Train was running late for about 2 hours. The pizza was cold and the experience was not so good,” a user said.