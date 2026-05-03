Bengaluru techie sells paintings on Church Street after office hours: ‘I wasn't driven by money’

Last Sunday evening, Swangi Kumari packed some of her best paintings into a tote bag and reached Church Street – the pedestrian-friendly stretch that serves as the cultural heart of Bengaluru. Swangi was attempting to step out of her comfort zone by selling her artwork on the road.

Swangi Kumari, 24, turned his passion for painting into more than just a hobby. (Instagram/@swangi.stories)

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“I decided to try selling my artwork at Church Street. It was my first time attempting something like this,” the 24-year-old techie told HT.com over an Instagram message.

Selling artwork in Bengaluru

Swangi shared an Instagram video that shows how her first sale event went. Holding up some of her canvases in hand, she tried to engage pedestrians in conversation. Some people stopped to admire her work, and a few actually bought her paintings.

“The response was actually very heartwarming. While the first 30–40 minutes were a bit slow and made me nervous, people gradually started stopping, appreciating the work, and even buying. Overall, the reactions were very kind and encouraging,” said Swangi, who works as a software developer at Juspay.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her Instagram video, she sold four paintings on Sunday night. “Since it was my first experience, I kept the pricing simple and accessible. The paintings were priced roughly between ₹200– ₹500, depending on the canvas size,” the Bengaluru techie told HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her Instagram video, she sold four paintings on Sunday night. “Since it was my first experience, I kept the pricing simple and accessible. The paintings were priced roughly between ₹200– ₹500, depending on the canvas size,” the Bengaluru techie told HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

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All in all, she made roughly ₹1,000. However, Swangi says she was not motivated by money.

(Also read: Bengaluru man reflects on 7 years in corporate life, 4 job switches: ‘Even 50% hikes couldn’t fill the emptiness’)

An experiment that paid off

“Outside of work, I’ve always been inclined towards creative things like painting, storytelling, and content creation. Art has been something I’ve done alongside my job, more as a way to express myself and explore creativity,” she said.

“For me, it wasn’t really about monetising my hobby in a serious or long-term way. It was more about stepping out of my comfort zone and experiencing how people connect with my art in the real world. I was curious to see if someone would actually stop, relate to it, and maybe even take it home,” she explained.

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The 24-year-old, who is originally from Patna, Bihar, said that she is open to the possibility of her artwork becoming a serious side hustle.

“It wasn’t driven by money or social media views, although sharing the journey online was something I naturally did. Right now, I see it more as a creative exploration alongside my job, and I’m open to where it goes—whether that becomes a small side hustle or something more community-driven like workshops,” she said.

“Going forward, I’d love to explore this more, especially by conducting small painting workshops and connecting with people through art,” added the Bengaluru techie.

Internet says ‘hats off’

Swangi’s video has collected nearly half a million views in three days on Instagram. In the comments section, many praised her for stepping out of her comfort zone.

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“Takes immense courage to do this ...hats off,” wrote one person.

“Seeing this will inspire each and every artist out there. It's hard at the beginning, life may place thousands of obstacles in front of you... But it's in your hands whether to give up or keep moving ahead,” another claimed.

“It’s hard to be an artist! For all artists watching this, your art is what gives you the purpose in this life. Later or sooner we all will realize,” a viewer added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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