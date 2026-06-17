Bengaluru woman compares apartment societies to 'sovereign nations', says every issue becomes a ‘constitutional crisis’

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion online after joking that Indian apartment complexes are no longer residential communities but “sovereign nations” complete with governments, opposition parties and parliaments that meet exclusively on WhatsApp.

Social media users shared their own experiences with housing societies and RWAs. (AI generated image by ChatGPT)

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“At this point, Indian apartment complexes aren’t residential communities. They’re sovereign nations,” Dipika Jaikishan, a Bengaluru-based co-founder, wrote in a post on X.

Jaikishan compared Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to miniature democracies, saying that they have “their own government, opposition parties, bureaucracy, law enforcement, and a Parliament that meets exclusively on WhatsApp.”

“There are elections. There is campaigning. There are factions. There are lifelong political rivalries that began over visitor parking in 2019,” she wrote, adding that RWA presidents often enjoy more visibility than some MLAs.

“People who haven't voted in a state election in years will spend three weeks passionately debating the position of Treasurer,” she said.

Further, Jaikishan said that routine issues like dogs, parking, fire exits, GAIL gas lines and swimming pool timings often escalate into “constitutional crises”.

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{{^usCountry}} “The intensity suggests we're negotiating a peace treaty rather than discussing maintenance charges. Honestly, the spirit of democracy is alive and well. It just moved into gated communities,” she concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The intensity suggests we're negotiating a peace treaty rather than discussing maintenance charges. Honestly, the spirit of democracy is alive and well. It just moved into gated communities,” she concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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The post resonated with social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with housing societies and RWAs.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “This is the answer to anyone who says that 'if not for 'politicians, this country would be advanced' instead of accepting that in a democracy , the political leadership is a very good reflection of society.”

“One can create a reality show around all the society RWA drama and mint money. Companies like my gate can sponsor,” commented another.

“It is not about democracy. It is about the money involved. The monthly collections in the name of maintenance charges which run into crores,” wrote a third user.

“Even a 16 apartment building is a political hotbed. Adults fight like street dogs on WhatsApp and trade charges. When it comes to services, everyone is too busy to take any responsibility like they are some world bank chairman!” said another.

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