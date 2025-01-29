Bengaluru woman earning 1.5 lakh per month quits job to start baking: 'Have 12 months of expenses saved'

A Bengaluru woman is earning accolades on the internet for having the courage to quit her well-paying corporate job to pursue her passion. Asmita was earning ₹1.5 lakh per month as an HR professional at a well-known tech company in the Silicon Valley of India. In 2023, however, she quit her job to start baking professionally. Asmita quit her HR job to start baking professionally(X/@code_sagar)

Asmita’s story gained wider attention last week when her husband, Sagar, posted a picture of her baked confections on X.

“My wife left a 1.5 L pm job to make these. Thank God she did,” he wrote, sharing a photograph of mango vanilla cupcakes baked by Asmita for a child’s birthday party.

The post has gone viral on X, racking up more than 2 lakh views in a matter of days.

“Looks delicious. Btw, your wife is pursuing her passion, and I’m sure it will lead to great success one day,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“People should take it as a learning that even a 30 LPA job can't provide complete fulfilment....It should be what your heart truly wants,” another said.

“Looks so yummy. It’s amazing when people follow their dreams or passion,” a user added.

Asmita’s story

Ashmita told HT.com that she is currently living in Bengaluru, where she sells her baked goods through her Instagram page.

Asked what made her decide to switch careers, she responded: “Bangalore is a city of opportunities and I was always fascinated with people taking risks, building companies and trying out things. So, this motivated me to give myself a chance to take a leap of faith and see what's on the other side.”

For Asmita, baking started as a hobby in 2020. She started baking professionally only after completing her certification from Lavonne in August 2023.

For others who might be thinking of switching careers, she has a piece of advice: “Have 12 months of expenses saved, validate your idea before you quit the job, and finally - believe in yourself.”