Bengaluru woman praises Rapido rider who fixed bike at midnight and dropped her home safely at 1 am, company reacts

A Bengaluru woman has praised a Rapido rider after an incident that turned a routine late-night commute into a memorable story of trust and compassion. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Asha Mane, shared a video showing her ride with the Rapido driver and later captured him fixing his bike on a dark stretch of road. A Bengaluru woman’s late-night journey turned memorable when a Rapido rider fixed a broken chain and ensured she reached home safely at 1 am.(Instagram/ashamane_)

The text overlay on her clip read: "I thought this was just another Rapido ride until it turned into a story I’ll never forget. It was 11:45 pm. My phone battery was down to 6%. I booked a Rapido for a 38 km ride and asked anna, ‘anna konjum vegum pogalama? Can we go a little fast? I need to reach soon..’ You won’t believe what this Rapido driver did when the bike broke down!! A few kilometres in and…. thud the bike hit a pothole, and the chain broke. It was dark, empty road and no shop around, leaving me and anna on road helpless!"

She added that the full story was shared in her caption.

‘We will fix it and I will drop you home’

Mane’s caption described the moment the journey changed. She wrote: "Usually, the captain has to terminate the ride or rebook, but I was moved when he said ‘don’t worry, we will fix it and I will drop you home’. That one single line of assurance, so simple... And something in me said, ‘If he’s not giving up, neither will I.’ Being a rider I have learnt one lesson to not leave the fellow rider halfway like this!"

She stayed back and assisted him by holding her phone torch while he fixed the broken chain in under ten minutes. "No complaints, no frustration... just quiet teamwork between two strangers at midnight," she added.

Mane reached home safely at 1 am. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote: "Sometimes, we hear so much about what’s wrong in the world that we forget there are still people who choose to do right. Out of a thousand bad experiences, there are still those few that restore your faith in people, in safety, in humanity."

She also tagged Rapido in her post and urged the company to appreciate such dedicated riders, noting that they are the reason many women feel safe opting for late-night rides.

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions and words of appreciation

The video attracted numerous reactions. Rapido’s official account commented: "Wow… This one hit differently. Not all heroes wear capes, some fix chains under a streetlight at 12:50 AM and still make sure you reach home safe. Thank you for sharing this moment of humanity and trust. We’ll make sure he gets the recognition he deserves."

Among the comments from users, one said, "This is a special story for today, may this inspire this to be normal tomorrow." Someone else added, "Let this anna get whatever he deserves in life," while another described the story as "so heartwarming."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)