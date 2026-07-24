Bengaluru woman reveals view from 60,000-a-month home, asks: ‘Am I paying too much?’

A Bengaluru resident has sparked a discussion on social media after revealing the view from her ₹60,000-a-month rented home. While some viewers questioned the decision to spend such a large amount on rent, others felt that the scenic view could make the expensive property worthwhile.

A Bengaluru woman showed the view from her ₹60,000 rental home, leaving social media users divided. (Instagram/totoeyess)

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The video comes amid frequent online conversations about Bengaluru’s rising housing costs, with residents often sharing their experiences of paying high rents for apartments in the city.

Woman shows view from her room

Taking to Instagram, a woman named Karishma posted a video offering viewers a glimpse of the surroundings visible from her room. In the clip, she explained that she had previously revealed the monthly rent of her home and now wanted her followers to decide whether the view justified the cost.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi guys, in my last video, I told you that the rent for my house is ₹60,000. Today, I am going to show you the view from my ₹60,000-a-month home and what it looks like from my room. Please let me know in the comments whether you think this view is worth ₹60,000 or whether I am paying too much,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi guys, in my last video, I told you that the rent for my house is ₹60,000. Today, I am going to show you the view from my ₹60,000-a-month home and what it looks like from my room. Please let me know in the comments whether you think this view is worth ₹60,000 or whether I am paying too much,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The video shows a wide, open view of the surrounding area from her room. Karishma invited social media users to judge whether the location and scenery offered enough value to justify paying ₹60,000 every month.

(Also read: ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent">Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)

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She shared the clip with the caption, “Let me know what you think of the view.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The post received several reactions, with viewers expressing divided opinions about the expensive monthly rent. While some users believed that spending ₹60,000 on a rented house was unnecessary, others were impressed by the view shown in the video.

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One person questioned the expense and wrote, “Why waste ₹60,000 on rent every month?” Another viewer, however, praised the surroundings, saying, “I think the view is amazing.”

A third user agreed and commented, “Yes the view is so good.” Another person went a step further and jokingly suggested that the view deserved an even higher price, writing, “Absolutely! A view like this is worth paying ₹1 lakh for.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)