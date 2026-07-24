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Bengaluru woman reveals view from 60,000-a-month home, asks: ‘Am I paying too much?’

A Bengaluru woman shared the view from her ₹60,000-a-month home and asked if it justified the rent.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 19:27:14 IST
By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
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A Bengaluru resident has sparked a discussion on social media after revealing the view from her 60,000-a-month rented home. While some viewers questioned the decision to spend such a large amount on rent, others felt that the scenic view could make the expensive property worthwhile.

A Bengaluru woman showed the view from her ₹60,000 rental home, leaving social media users divided. (Instagram/totoeyess)
A Bengaluru woman showed the view from her ₹60,000 rental home, leaving social media users divided. (Instagram/totoeyess)

(Also read: ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it">Bengaluru woman pays 24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

The video comes amid frequent online conversations about Bengaluru’s rising housing costs, with residents often sharing their experiences of paying high rents for apartments in the city.

Woman shows view from her room

Taking to Instagram, a woman named Karishma posted a video offering viewers a glimpse of the surroundings visible from her room. In the clip, she explained that she had previously revealed the monthly rent of her home and now wanted her followers to decide whether the view justified the cost.

The video shows a wide, open view of the surrounding area from her room. Karishma invited social media users to judge whether the location and scenery offered enough value to justify paying 60,000 every month.

(Also read: ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent">Bengaluru woman explains why 20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)

She shared the clip with the caption, “Let me know what you think of the view.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The post received several reactions, with viewers expressing divided opinions about the expensive monthly rent. While some users believed that spending 60,000 on a rented house was unnecessary, others were impressed by the view shown in the video.

One person questioned the expense and wrote, “Why waste 60,000 on rent every month?” Another viewer, however, praised the surroundings, saying, “I think the view is amazing.”

A third user agreed and commented, “Yes the view is so good.” Another person went a step further and jokingly suggested that the view deserved an even higher price, writing, “Absolutely! A view like this is worth paying 1 lakh for.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.

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