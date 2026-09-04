Bengaluru woman takes nearly 3 hours to commute from Electronic City to Whitefield: ‘How do people step outside?’

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation about the city’s notorious traffic and road conditions after sharing her experience of travelling from Electronic City to Whitefield. She claimed that what should have been a routine journey stretched to nearly three hours, leaving her questioning how residents find the motivation to step out of their homes.

A woman shared how Bengaluru traffic had turned her Electronic City-Whitefield journey into a three-hour commute. (Instagram/bloomingalchemy_nee)

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‘It has been almost three hours’

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, identified as Nee Yadav, documented her journey while travelling in an autorickshaw and showed glimpses of the roads along the way.

“I am currently going from Electronic City to Whitefield, and it has been almost, almost three hours for me. So, I have taken an auto. And Bengaluru's condition... I don't know how people are motivated to step outside in Bengaluru . And if you will see the condition of Bengaluru roads... this is the condition. This is [near] a convention centre... these are main roads,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} As the autorickshaw moved through the city, Yadav turned the camera towards the road to highlight the conditions she had encountered during the long commute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the autorickshaw moved through the city, Yadav turned the camera towards the road to highlight the conditions she had encountered during the long commute. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, she wrote, “I almost stopped stepping out of my house in Bengaluru and this is why!!! Bengaluru traffic is horrible & the roads”.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users relate to Bengaluru commute struggle

The video drew reactions from social media users, several of whom said they could relate to the frustration of navigating Bengaluru’s traffic.

One user summed up the fatigue caused by such lengthy journeys, writing, “Three hours for one commute is exhausting.” Another person commented, “Bengaluru traffic tests your patience every day.”

Others linked the commuting experience to the continuing preference for remote work among some employees. “This is why people prefer working from home,” one user wrote.

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)