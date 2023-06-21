‘Better than real’: AI images of Adipurush cast wow people

Adipurush is facing relentless controversies since its release on June 16. Be it dialogues that left many cringing or VFX that didn’t sit well with the audience, social media is flooded with posts related to this film. Amid those, a share by an artist has gone viral. He imaged the cast of the film in an ‘alternate universe’ with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tools. Many people reacted to the post sharing that the AI images look better than how the cast looks in the film.

Which of these images do you like more?(Instagram/@sahixd)

“Adipurush in an alternate universe...Images made using Adobe Photoshop + Midjourney AI,” wrote artist SK MD Abu Sahid as he posted a series of images on Instagram. The pictures show the characters played by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and more.

Take a look at the AI generated images of Adipurush cast:

Did the images wow you? Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to express just that. A few also said that the artist should have done the editing for the film.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Far much better than the ADIPURUSH,” posted an Instagram user. “Bhai tujhe hi animation edit karna tha [You should have edited Adipurush film],” joined another. “So this is not from the original. This looks so beautiful. If this would have been the actual look, no way this could have looked bad,” added a third. “Ye real me hona tha movie me [This should have been in the real film],” wrote a fourth.

