‘Bhai, why are you driving Uber?’: Mumbai founder stunned as rider arrives on a BMW bike

Extraordinary inspiration often arrives in the most unexpected ways, as one Mumbai business leader recently discovered after a long day at the office. Struggling to book a ride home late in the evening, he was stunned when a rider arrived on a premium motorcycle. Curious, he struck up a conversation, only to discover that the young engineering graduate was taking his very first trip as a driver. He wasn't doing it for financial gain, but rather to meet people, exchange diverse viewpoints, and gain new life experiences before pursuing his master's degree.

The Uber rider who came to pick up a passenger on a BMW bike. (LinkedIn/Ashiish Jain)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The most inspiring part of my Uber ride wasn't the BMW. It was the man behind the helmet. Late evening yesterday struggling to get a ride ..from my office to guest house in Mumbai. It was around 8:25 PM when my ride finally got confirmed after a long wait,” Mumbai-based founder Ashiish Jain wrote on LinkedIn.

Also Read: ₹80,000 monthly rent refuses to sit idle, drives Uber in Delhi: ‘He works from 10am to 10pm’">Man earning ₹80,000 monthly rent refuses to sit idle, drives Uber in Delhi: ‘He works from 10am to 10pm’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jain was surprised to see a BMW pull up to pick him up. When the rider arrived, the founder asked him, “Bhai, Why are you driving an Uber?” The rider’s response left the founder with an inspiring lesson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain was surprised to see a BMW pull up to pick him up. When the rider arrived, the founder asked him, “Bhai, Why are you driving an Uber?” The rider’s response left the founder with an inspiring lesson. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The rider told Jain, "Sir, This is my first-ever Uber ride,” adding that he wasn’t doing it for money.

Jain explained, “He wanted to meet new people, start conversations, and understand different perspectives. I had never heard that reason before.”

The founder continued, “As we rode, he shared his story. An engineering graduate, he had tried different businesses. Some taught him valuable lessons, a few earned him money, and many simply made him stronger. Now he's planning to pursue a master's degree while continuing to explore new opportunities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Curious, Jain asked him about the BMW. The rider said, “With a smile, he said he bought it through the money he earned from his business ventures, with a little support from his parents. There was no show-off, just quiet pride in what he had built.”

Once the ride ended and the rider dropped the founder, he said, "I love working with people, and I enjoy managing events."

Jain recalled, “That one sentence stayed with me. I silently learnt something from him that evening. There is no harm in dreaming big, as long as you have the courage and the zeal to chase your dreams.”

He continued, “Sometimes, inspiration doesn't come from a CEO, an entrepreneur, or a bestselling author. Sometimes, it comes from an unexpected conversation with a stranger who reminds you that the journey is just as important as the destination. Thank you, my friend. I wish you all the success in your journey.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ‘Didi, aap inspiration ho’: Uber driver in Delhi navigates safety concerns, rude remarks, and family doubts

Ashiish Jain started his career at Airtel. Over the years, he worked at various organisations, including Wipro. He started his own company in 2012.