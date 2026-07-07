‘Didi, aap inspiration ho’: Uber driver in Delhi navigates safety concerns, rude remarks, and family doubts
A woman Uber driver who operates in Delhi-NCR opened up about her professional struggles and personal life during an interaction with a content creator.
Content creator Mahek Dhameja recently shared a moving video detailing her encounter with a remarkably resilient female Uber driver in Delhi. After booking a ride, Dhameja was picked up by Chameli Haldar, who has successfully completed over 6,000 rides across a stellar seven-year career. During their journey, Haldar opened up about navigating occasional derogatory remarks from passengers, managing security concerns in the Delhi-NCR region, and successfully winning over her initially sceptical family.
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I found the sweetest female Uber driver.”
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Mahek Dhameja explained that after booking a cab in Delhi, she was picked up by a woman driver, Chameli Haldar. During their trip, the content creator asked Haldar several questions, including her struggles as a woman driver and how her family reacted to her profession.
Haldar revealed that there were times when she faced derogatory remarks from customers or strangers. However, she added that she doesn’t care about those as she knows how to handle such situations.
The driver further opened up about Delhi-NCR being unsafe for women, adding that it is the reason she drives the cab between 8 am and 10 pm.
While talking about how her husband and family reacted, she recalled that they were initially against her driving a cab to make a living. However, they now praise her, especially because she is the first in her family to get a license and to know how to drive a car. Towards the end of the video, Dhameja praised Halder by saying, “Didi, aap inspiration ho”.
Dhameja told Hindustantimes.com that Haldar had completed over 6000 rides in 7 years. She also has a rating of 4.8.
Take a look at the entire conversation:
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “The way she proved everyone wrong with her actions is commendable; females in male-dominated fields will always remain my fav.” Another commented, “Cheers to women who refuse to let outdated mindsets define their potential. Here's to courage, strength, and change.”
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A third expressed, “Baddie!” A fourth wrote, “This is so inspiring.” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.
Chameli Haldar runs her own Instagram page. At the time of writing this report, she had nearly 5,200 followers and over 500 posts. When translated, her Instagram bio reads, “To fulfil the dreams that could never be fulfilled anywhere.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More