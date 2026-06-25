‘My stress felt insignificant’: Bengaluru man shares Uber driver’s financial struggles, reveals he earns ₹1,200 a day
Bengaluru-based Siddharth Simharaju shared how a routine cab ride changed his perspective on his own problems.
A Bengaluru man's emotional account of a conversation with his Uber driver has sparked a discussion about rising living costs, financial planning, mental health, and the pressures faced by sole earners trying to support their families.
In a post on X, Bengaluru-based Siddharth Simharaju shared how a routine cab ride changed his perspective on his own problems. "My stress and problems felt insignificant today," Simharaju wrote, before detailing a conversation he had with an Uber driver.
"I spoke to my Uber driver. He is 32, has three kids, and married the love of his life 11 years ago. He is the sole earner for his family and also takes care of his mom," Simharaju wrote.
He said that the driver has worked a variety of jobs over the years and now earns ₹1,200 a day driving for Uber. He also shared that despite the financial constraints, he looks forward to treating his family to biryani once every month. "He earns around ₹1,200 a day, and his favorite thing is taking his family out to eat biryani once a month," Simharaju said.
Simharaju said that the conversation took a turn when the driver revealed that he had contemplated ending his life several times because of the immense pressure of providing for his family. "He casually mentions that he has thought about committing suicide multiple times, but couldn't because of his family," he wrote, adding, “The stress of taking care of his family is eating him alive, yet he continued to smile and talk about it.”
(Also Read: Man compares Hyderabad and Bengaluru after 5 months, says one city wins on food, the other on weather)
What did social media say?
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many offering contrasting views on the driver's circumstances. While some users empathised with the struggles of working-class families, others questioned the financial decisions that led to the driver's situation.
One user wrote, "Well 3 kids in today's date is hard to sympathise with! Even if one earns 12000/- a day I don't think it's a fair choice."
"Well i wouldn't have married or had 3 kids if I knew that what i earn currently is not sufficient enough to provide a good quality of life to my wife and kids. Appreciate his hustle but if you look deeply, its him himself responsible for his situation. Can't sympathise," commented another.
Others pointed to broader economic challenges. "The cost of living is going up with such rapid pace and the earnings are not," wrote one user.
"When you zoom out you see everyone's struggling to survive, even the people who live in so called developed economies," said another.
"Having 3 kids while doing a blue collar job is definitely a choice," remarked one user.
Suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More