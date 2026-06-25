‘My stress felt insignificant’: Bengaluru man shares Uber driver’s financial struggles, reveals he earns ₹1,200 a day

A Bengaluru man's emotional account of a conversation with his Uber driver has sparked a discussion about rising living costs, financial planning, mental health, and the pressures faced by sole earners trying to support their families. The man revealed that the driver earns ₹1,200 a day driving for Uber. (Representational image)

In a post on X, Bengaluru-based Siddharth Simharaju shared how a routine cab ride changed his perspective on his own problems. "My stress and problems felt insignificant today," Simharaju wrote, before detailing a conversation he had with an Uber driver.

"I spoke to my Uber driver. He is 32, has three kids, and married the love of his life 11 years ago. He is the sole earner for his family and also takes care of his mom," Simharaju wrote.

He said that the driver has worked a variety of jobs over the years and now earns ₹1,200 a day driving for Uber. He also shared that despite the financial constraints, he looks forward to treating his family to biryani once every month. "He earns around ₹1,200 a day, and his favorite thing is taking his family out to eat biryani once a month," Simharaju said.

Simharaju said that the conversation took a turn when the driver revealed that he had contemplated ending his life several times because of the immense pressure of providing for his family. "He casually mentions that he has thought about committing suicide multiple times, but couldn't because of his family," he wrote, adding, “The stress of taking care of his family is eating him alive, yet he continued to smile and talk about it.”