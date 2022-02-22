Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhuban Badyakar dances to his own viral song Kacha Badam in this Instagram Reel

Kacha Badam song has become the most viral song of the year so far and now the voice behind the song, Bhuban Badyakar, is seen dancing to the song in this Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya.
Bhuban Badyakar danced to his viral song Kacha Badam in this Instagram Reel. (neel_bhattacharya/Instagram)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

The Kacha Badam song has become the most viral song of the year so far with everyone hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics and making Instagram Reels. The voice behind the song, Bhuban Badyakar, who used to be a peanut seller in West Bengal has caught the imagination of the Internet with this viral song. Now, he can be seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya.

In a video uploaded on Instagram three days ago, Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the song along with a group who are all doing the famous hook steps. 

“With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem... Happy to meet him,” the caption of the video says. The video has received over nine lakh views and more than 86 thousand likes so far.

Watch the dance video below:

“With badam uncle,” commented an Instagram user. “U r a man with a golden heart,” wrote another user along with a heart emoji. “Hehehe nice,” commented a third. 

Actor Darshana Banik, who is also seen in the video dancing to the song, has also uploaded her own clip of dancing with Bhuban Badyakar alone on her Instagram handle. 

“#Kachabadam with the man himself,” she wrote in the caption. The video has over five lakh views. 

Watch the video of her dance below: 

What do you think about this Instagram Reel of the Kacha Badam singer dancing to his own song?

