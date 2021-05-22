Home / Trending / Bhubaneswar witnesses 'zero shadow day', a rare celestial event
trending

Bhubaneswar witnesses 'zero shadow day', a rare celestial event

Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The image shows some objects where the shadow is missing as a result of the Zero Shadow Day.(ANI)

The residents of Bhubaneswar witnessed a 'zero shadow day', a celestial event, in the city yesterday.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik on Friday said, "Many people witnessed 'zero shadow day'. It occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today."

"It can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow", Patnaik said.

Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year. During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhubaneshwar
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP