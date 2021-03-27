Home / Trending / Bhutanese girl’s thank you message to India for Covid-19 vaccines wins tweeple
Bhutanese girl’s thank you message to India for Covid-19 vaccines wins tweeple

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The image shows child artist Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden from Bhutan.(Twitter/@RuchiraKamboj)

A video featuring a girl from Bhutan has recently grabbed netizens' attention for a sweet reason. The clip shared on Twitter by Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, features a child artist named Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden thanking the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan.

The clip starts with Syelden introducing herself. She then goes on to express her gratitude. The video concludes with her saying ‘Shukriya.’

“Khenrab! Your ‘thank you’ touches our hearts! #VaccineMaitri #indiabhutanfriensdhip,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

India sent Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, along with other neighbouring countries, under a grant assistance programme dubbed “Vaccine Maitri”.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 26, the video has garnered nearly 10,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens found Syelden’s message of gratitude extremely adorable. Many also shared heart emojis to show their appreciation.

What are your thoughts on this video?

