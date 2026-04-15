Big 4 employee says landlord threatened FIR after he brought woman friend home for 15 mins

A Kolkata-based professional claims that his landlord called his parents and threatened police action against him — all because he brought a woman friend over to his rented accommodation for 15 minutes. Arnab Saha, who works as an associate consultant at one of the Big 4 firms, wrote about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), wondering whether his landlord had any legal leg to stand on.

“Landlords of Kolkata are the worst”

A Kolkata man wrote about his unpleasant experience with his landlord.

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“Landlords of Kolkata are the worst,” he opened his post, before describing the incident that led to his anger.

Saha said that on April 12, a woman friend wanted to use the washroom. He suggested that they go over to their place, where she could use the washroom before they step out.

(Also read: ‘Do landlords in Bangalore really increase rent by 10% every year?’: Tenant paying ₹35,000 for 2BHK questions hike)

Within five minutes, the caretaker of the flat had informed the landlord that a woman was over at the flat.

"It's not even 5 mins, the caretaker of the flat called the owner [to say] that Arnab is bringing a girl here,” Saha said.

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{{^usCountry}} The flat owner called Saha, but his phone was on silent so he missed the call. When his tenant did not pick up, the landlord phoned Saha’s parents to threaten police action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flat owner called Saha, but his phone was on silent so he missed the call. When his tenant did not pick up, the landlord phoned Saha’s parents to threaten police action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When we got out maybe 15 mins at max, I saw so many calls from the owner and parents. I picked them one by one and came to realise what happened to me in just 15 minutes,” the bewildered Kolkata man said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When we got out maybe 15 mins at max, I saw so many calls from the owner and parents. I picked them one by one and came to realise what happened to me in just 15 minutes,” the bewildered Kolkata man said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

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“Is it that easy to put and FIR on a person? I don’t know any lawyer or anyone? Is it really possible?” he asked.

Internet weighs in

Several people in the comments section of Saha’s post advised him to move out or take legal action against his landlord for invasion of privacy. Others suggested that he stop paying rent in cash so his landlord could no longer hide his income.

“Just tell that from next month you’ll declare the rent as an expense and will report his PAN. Also mention that you will declare to IT that you have been paying all your rent in cash and he will be asked to declare. See the reaction next,” suggested one X user.

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Why does he feel the need to be your parent, when you are a functioning adult? Is it that hard to mind your own business?” another asked.

“Find a new place immediately, not worth fighting this,” a user advised.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman records call with landlord demanding ₹3 lakh security deposit: 'Is it a joke?')

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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