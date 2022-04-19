Big alligator walks through Florida neighbourhood instead of Easter bunny. Watch

Easter Sunday was on April 17 this year. But for this Florida neighbourhood, the Easter Bunny didn't turn up but sent its friend instead - quite a huge and frankly scary alligator! The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in Florida took to its Facebook page in order to share a video of this massive creature taking a stroll through the neighbourhood.

The video is less than a minute in its duration but shows the alligator walk through the neighbourhood and finally make its way into a lake by the end of it. The Facebook video was shared with a caption that reads, “First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy.”

The caption continues, “We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (…We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be) FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 17 itself and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop presenting funny references and views. It has also received more than 4.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Life in Florida..law enforcement understands that these are not the bad guys…excellent!” “Wow. That's a big boy!!! Glad he is still swimming in the lake... he was just walking around taking a morning stroll!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Nothing to see here, just a dinosaur roaming the planet!”

What are your thoughts on this video of the huge alligator?