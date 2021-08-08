Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Big dog's reaction to meeting a tiny bird leaves people in splits. Watch
Big dog's reaction to meeting a tiny bird leaves people in splits. Watch

“Dis dog is chimken,” reads the caption shared along with the video of the dog.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The image shows the meeting between the dog and the tiny bird.(Instagram/@hudsonbegood)

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase interactions between different species. This video shared on Instagram is one such clip. It shows a big dog meeting a tiny bird. It is, however, the reaction of the dog that has now left people in splits. There is a possibility that the clip will make you giggle too.

“Dis dog is chimken,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog sitting beside its human. Within moments the tiny bird walks towards them. We won’t give away much, so watch the video to know what happens next.

The video was shared a day ago on August 7. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 90,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of hilarious comments.

“Nope not interested,” wrote an Instagram user trying to imagine what the dog could be thinking. “Too cute,” shared another. “It is so adorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

