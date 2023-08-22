Big dog spots pet dad on streets, gives him a ‘bear hug’

A video of a very big dog giving a hug to his human is spreading smiles on Instagram. The video shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Big Mac Bernie is sure to make you happy too.

The image shows a very cute dog named Big Mac Bernie. (Instagram/@bigmacbernie)

“I just love my spare human so much,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog walking on the sidewalk. Within moments, he spots his pet dad coming from afar and starts running towards him. As he reaches closer, he jumps and then goes on to hug his human. What is fascinating in the video is how after standing on his hind legs, the dog almost matches the height of his human.

Take a look at this video of the dog hugging his human:

The video was posted on August 3. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received nearly 25,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a big doggo?

“Omg, I love the hopping. That’s one happy dog,” posted an Instagram user. “People who have never had a big dog don’t get this! They don’t know they are as big as their humans - and scary to others!” added another. “Pick me up! Pick me up! Pick me up!” added a third. “The happiness of a dog makes me so happy!” joined a fourth. “They are crazy affectionate and the best dogs ever,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of a very happy dog?

