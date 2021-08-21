Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Big dog ‘teaches’ tiny sibling how to steal dish towels. Watch

“You’ve got a great trainer on your paws Colin,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The image shows two dogs named Sterling Newton and Colin.(Instagram/@lifeofsterlingnewton)

Are you looking for some dog content that will make your Saturday brighter? Then here is a video involving two doggo siblings – a big one and a tiny one. Chances are, the video will leave you giggling and also saying aww.

The video is shared on the big dog’s Instagram page whose name is Sterling Newton. The name of the tiny pooch is Colin. “Teaching Colin how to steal dish towels, we have work to do,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much about the video, so take a look to enjoy the cute antics of the two adorable dogs.

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 67,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“You’ve got a great trainer on your paws Colin,” wrote an Instagram user. “Tell me you have a little bro without telling me you have a little bro,” joked another. “My two favorite thieves,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

