Home / Trending / Big doggo barks at tiny insect to shoo it away. Watch funny video
trending

Big doggo barks at tiny insect to shoo it away. Watch funny video

Watching big doggo pick a fight with the tiny insect will leave you in splits.  
The dog tries to shoo away the insect by barking at it angrily.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 04:31 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Animal videos often make for an interesting watch. They’re entertaining, provide a dose of laughter, warm your heart, and whatnot. One such video that will tick all of these boxes and more involves a dog and an insect. The video is super fun to watch, and there’s a chance it will leave you grinning from ear to ear. You may also feel tempted to share the clip with others.

The video opens to show the dog looking at the insect crawling on the floor a few steps away from it. What follows next will leave you giggling. The dog feels scared of the tiny insect and starts barking at it angrily. Its attempts to shoo away the insect but the pooch’s efforts doesn’t yield any result, as the insect keeps crawling towards it.

Watch this funny clip:

 

What did you think of this video? Did you find it amusing too?

dog video
