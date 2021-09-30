Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Big doggo cuddles with little kid. Watch cute video

The video opens to show the dog and the kid sleeping on a couch while cuddling with each other.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The image shows the baby cuddling with the dog.(Jukin Media)

Are you looking for a cute video that may make you smile? Then all you need to see is this sweet clip involving a big dog and a little kid. There is chance that the video will leave you very happy. Shared online, the wholesome video is a delight to watch.

The rest of the clip shows how the big furry creature protectively keeps on hugging the baby. What makes the clip even more interesting to watch is the reaction of the baby.

Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

A few days ago, another video showcasing the bond of love between a kid and its cat was shared online. The clip shows the cat climbing into the baby’s crib to cuddle with the little human.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog and the baby? Did the clip leave you happy?

