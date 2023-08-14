Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan fans engage in war on Twitter

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand finale is set to be aired at 9 pm today on the JioCinema app. The grand finale featuring host-actor Salman Khan is creating a lot of chatter as people are eagerly waiting to see who will win this season of the reality show. Though there are five finalists, it is mainly fans of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan who have taken to Twitter to engage in a virtual war. Besides the two, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are also competing as finalists.

Here’s what Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are tweeting:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale participants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. (Instagram)

Here are some more reactions:

“Iss Bar Ek Sangharsh Jeetega!!! HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH,” posted a Twitter user. “It's #AbhishekMalhan vs all. Still he is standing strong. One man Army, no doubt,” shared another. “Delhi NCR ki jaan Elvish Yadav,” joined a third. “Kudos to the incredible journey of #AbhishekMalhan in BBOTT From memorable moments to inspiring conversations, you've truly left a mark! Your authenticity and charisma kept us hooked till the end. Cheers to a remarkable run!” wrote a fourth. A few also commented that they are simply excited to see the finale of the popular reality show.

About the show Bigg Boss OTT 2:

This is the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and it is being hosted by Salman Khan. The show premiered on June 17 and is going to end with the announcement of the winner today. As per reports, the winner will get a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a trophy.

