Bihar farmer grows mangoes throughout the year: ‘People often get amazed by the tree’

While many people may not consider the summer season as their favourite, there is still widespread anticipation for the arrival of delicious mangoes. These fruits are beloved by many and are eagerly awaited each year. However, the longing for mangoes to be available year-round remains unattainable. That is until Akhilesh Chaudhary, a farmer from Bihar's Darbhanga, came into the picture. He owns an orchard with a remarkable variety of mango trees that bears fruit throughout the year. Yes, you read that right. What makes these trees truly unique is their ability to simultaneously grow flowers, raw mangoes, and ripe mangoes, as per reports. The farmer mentioned that all the mangoes he grows weigh around 500 grams or more. (Unsplash)

What did Akhilesh Chaudhary say about his mango trees?

Chaudhary's dedication is evident in the dozens of trees he has planted in his orchard, ensuring a year-round supply of mangoes. In an interview with Local18, he shared, "The mangoes are available in every season of the year except some months. During those months, the mangoes ripe." (Also Read: ‘Investing in them’: People react to world’s most expensive mango Miyazaki)

Chaudhary also shared that the trees begin to bloom as soon as the mangoes are ripe. The cycle keeps going, guaranteeing a steady supply of mangoes. People are frequently amazed by the variety of mangoes that are available in Akhilesh's orchard.

Do these mangoes taste similar to regular mangoes?

Sharing more about how these mangoes taste, he told Local 18, "The mangoes are very sweet in taste, and people often love them. The uniqueness of these trees is that in one tree, you can find flowers, unripe mangoes and ripe mangoes at the same time. People often get amazed by seeing such kinds of trees." (Also Read: Taste of Life: How Alphonso mango became an indicator of wealth & influence in 20th century)

He also mentioned that these trees were brought from Muzaffarpur. While talking about their weight, Chaudhary added, "All the mangoes weigh around 500 grams or more. None of the fruits you will find here will be less than 500 grams."