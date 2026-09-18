Bihar flood relief turns chaotic as crowd loots fruits despite volunteer’s frantic pleas: ‘Aisa mat karo yaar’

A video showing people snatching fruits from a group of volunteers in flood-hit Bihar has surfaced on social media. Sahaj Duggal, president of the NGO 'Har Maidan Fateh Society', shared a video showing people snatching fruits as the volunteers try to shield themselves from the crowd.

Snippet from a video shared president of a NGO. (Instagram/@har_maidaanfatehsociety)

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“Bihar 💔 sari sewa ka mahool hi khrab krdiya kuch logo ne.. kuch to sharam kro yrr, betiya sath me thi [Bihar 💔 A few people completely ruined the atmosphere of the seva... Have some shame, guys, we had female volunteers with us].”

The film captures a chaotic scene in which the team from Haryana is seen backing away as people fight to snatch the fruits they were trying to distribute. It also captures Duggal going around asking people to behave and wait for their turn. However, his pleas fall on deaf ears.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sahaj Duggal. This report will be updated when he responds.)

Take a look at the video:

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The post prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some condemned the incident, a few expressed that they could understand the reason behind such behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some condemned the incident, a few expressed that they could understand the reason behind such behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “It feels so unsafe.” Another posted, “Bhai, people need to understand they are helpless. They are not stealing food because they want to. They are hungry and just trying to survive after a flood. Most of them were never given proper education, opportunities or even a real choice in life. Instead of blaming poor people for taking food when they have nothing left, maybe ask why the government failed to make sure they had food and basic support in the first place.”

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A third expressed, “Bihar proved that this is Bihar.” A fourth commented, “How can someone help like this?”

While one video captures a chaotic scene, it doesn't reflect the whole picture across Bihar. Other clips shared by Duggal show smooth, orderly relief distributions to the people who need them most.

While one video shows him and his team standing in ankle-deep water, distributing fruit, another shows him crossing a river by boat to reach his destination.

Bihar floods:

Heavy rainfall has left streets and homes submerged across several districts in Bihar. The severe flooding has affected nearly 50 lakh people.

Also Read: American woman moves to Bihar village after marriage, reveals her 'biggest adjustment'

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A team led by Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a two-day assessment of the damage on September 16. He was joined by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

CM Choudhary stated that the state has started releasing an interim grant of ₹7,000 per affected family. It will be followed by compensation for farmers.