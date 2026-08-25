Bihar man in US explains why moving back to India is different in 20s and 40s: 'There are two types of NRIs'

An Indian man from Bihar, who is currently based in the US, has caught the internet's attention after sharing his views on how the experience of moving abroad can differ depending on a person's age and financial position.

The post prompted mixed reactions from social media users. (Instagram/@arham_987)

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Taking to Instagram, Arham Ishteyak shared a video explaining "two types of NRIs" - those in their early 20s who have recently moved abroad and those who are over 40 and have already built a settled life.

Ishteyak said that moving back to India may have a relatively smaller financial impact on NRIs who have already accumulated savings and property. "Tum log yahan 2 crore kama rahe ho, wahan jaoge toh 1 crore kamaoge," he said, arguing that such people may already have financial stability and assets in place.

He then contrasted this with the situation of people in their early 20s who are still building their careers. Ishteyak said that he comes from the hotel industry and claimed that while earning ₹20,000 in India would be difficult for someone in his position, he can earn more than ₹20,000 a day in the US.

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{{^usCountry}} "So mere liye toh matlab beyond the level hai," he said, adding that he does not believe the US and India can be considered the same in terms of opportunities for someone at his stage of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So mere liye toh matlab beyond the level hai," he said, adding that he does not believe the US and India can be considered the same in terms of opportunities for someone at his stage of life. {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption accompanying his video, Ishteyak further explained his perspective. "For someone in their 40s with savings, property and financial stability, moving back to India might not change much," he wrote. "But for someone in their early 20s, the difference can be massive."

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Ishteyak clarified that his message was not that people should leave India permanently, but that young people should consider stepping outside their comfort zones and experiencing life abroad before deciding where they want to settle.

"I'm not saying leave your country forever. I'm saying leave your comfort zone while you're young. Explore. Struggle. Earn. Learn. See how the world works. Then decide where you truly want to build your life," he wrote.

(Also Read: ₹1 crore in US breaks down expenses, says he saved more on ₹25 LPA salary in India">NRI earning ₹1 crore in US breaks down expenses, says he saved more on ₹25 LPA salary in India)

Social media reactions

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The post prompted mixed reactions from social media users. One user agreed with Ishteyak, writing, "True bhai, we don't have the privilege to 'spend our time w family' we have to compete in a race where there are 100x smarter people than us."

"Sooo trueee," another user commented.

However, one user pushed back against the need to justify moving abroad. "Sir, u need not justify leaving India. U made a choice which is good for you. Be happy. Stay safe," the user wrote.