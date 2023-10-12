Bihar train accident: People express grief over unfortunate accident

On October 11, a tragic incident occurred in the Buxar region of Bihar as the North-East Superfast train derailed. At least 12 coaches, with two to three AC coaches toppled over onto the tracks. The accident left 100 injured and six dead.

Derailed coaches of North East Express near Raghunathpur railway station, in Buxar district, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(PTI File)

According to a Railways official who spoke to ANI, the mishap occurred at Raghunathpur station near Buxar, at approximately 9:35 pm. The train was enroute Kamakhya, near Guwahati in Assam.

Many people have taken to X to express their grief over the incident. Several also wished for the speedy recovery of injured passengers.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

The derailment left the area in a chaotic state since multiple pillars, electrical poles, and signal posts were all damaged. Several passenger and goods trains have been diverted as a result of the accident, which has affected up and down track operations. Senior railway officials arrived at the scene of the disaster and are looking into the reason for the derailment.

A panel of inquiry is being formed to look into it, according to CPRO, who also added that high authorities, including Danapur DRM, were rushed to the scene.

