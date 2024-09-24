Bill Gates spotted eating hot dog in Times Square, internet calls it ‘billion-dollar hot dog’

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a prominent philanthropist, surprised the internet when he was seen purchasing a hot dog from a street vendor in Times Square, New York. Captured in a video, Gates was enjoying this classic New York treat. It appears that the billionaire was indulging in the snack as part of a shoot. The footage, shared on Instagram by photojournalist Elder Ordonez, quickly garnered significant attention online. Bill Gates was spotted enjoying a hot dog in Times Square,(Instagram/elderordonez1)

(Also read: Dolly Chaiwala, who served tea to Bill Gates, charges ₹5 lakh, stays in 5-star hotel, claims Kuwait vlogger)

Watch the clips here:

Viral moments in New York

The videos of Gates enjoying his hot dog have attracted a flurry of reactions on social media, as people were amused to see the billionaire indulging in such a simple pleasure. Comments poured in, with many expressing their surprise and admiration. One user wrote, "Wow, even billionaires love a good hot dog!" while another chimed in, "Imagine running into Bill Gates at a hot dog stand!" Maria added, "He’s just like us! Who knew Gates was a hot dog fan?" Deepak Patil stated, "Guess billionaires also have street food cravings." Meanwhile, Sarah Hennson joked, "Does Bill prefer mustard or ketchup?" and Aditya Sharma simply commented, "Iconic."

The laid-back moment with the hot dog seemed to resonate with many who appreciated seeing Gates in such an everyday setting. It showed that even one of the world's wealthiest men enjoys the simple pleasures that street food brings.

(Also read: Bill Gates enjoys tea made by Dolly Chaiwalla, says ‘looking forward to many chai pe charcha’)

Chai time in India

This isn’t the first time Bill Gates has captured hearts with his love for street food. Earlier this year, during his trip to India, Gates shared a heartwarming video where he was seen savouring a cup of chai from a tea stall run by the famous social media influencer, Dolly Chaiwala. The video, which quickly went viral, showcased Gates immersing himself in India's vibrant street culture.

Check the post here:

In the Instagram post, Gates shared his appreciation for the creativity and innovation present in everyday Indian life, stating, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" The video starts with Gates asking, "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala, who then demonstrates his unique and artistic method of making tea.

As Gates sipped the steaming chai from a glass, he expressed his excitement about being back in India, highlighting the country's role as a hub for innovators who are dedicated to improving lives. Gates praised how even something as simple as making tea could be elevated to an art form. He wrapped up the video by looking forward to more "chai pe charcha" (discussions over tea), standing beside Dolly Chaiwala.

About Bill Gates' net worth

As per Forbes, Bill Gates ranks as the seventh richest man in the world, boasting a staggering net worth of $138.9 billion.