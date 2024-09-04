Dolly Chaiwala, who served tea to Bill Gates, charges 5 lakh, stays in 5-star hotel, claims Kuwait vlogger

Dolly Chaiwala's encounter with Bill Gates became a pivotal moment in his journey to fame. He served tea to the tech mogul in his signature style when the latter visited India to attend the first pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Since then, Dolly Chaiwala has made appearances at various events across India. And now, a podcast claiming he charges ₹5 lakh for one such appearance has gone viral. A vlogger from Kuwait claimed this during a conversation with digital creator Taiyab Fakhruddhn. The image shows the Kuwait vlogger who claimed Dolly Chaiwala, who went viral for serving tea to Bill Gates, charges ₹ 5 lakh. (Instagram/@brewwithabdu, @dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

A vlogger who goes by the name AK Food Vlog, shared his “personal experience” of inviting Dolly Chaiwala. In the video, the vlogger says Dolly charges ₹5 lakh per appearance. He also claimed that the tea maker stays in 4 or 5-star hotels.

“Because I wanted to call him to Kuwait. But the guy has so many demands and I started just questioning my whole existence. I was like ‘Dude, are you serious?’,” the vlogger says in the video, adding, “He wasn’t talking to me, his manager was talking to me. He has a manager.”

Take a look at the viral video:

Since being posted, the video has gone viral, with over 21 million views—and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video on Dolly Chaiwala?

“Can’t really blame him, dude. You just got a million views just by taking his name. He’s just really good at marketing,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Genuine question, why would you invite him to Kuwait?” A third joked, “He is more famous than you. Who are you?”

A few expressed their anger and called the food vlogger “elitist”. Just like this person who wrote, “Classic case of elitist mindset. Had it been somebody slightly different looking or coming from slightly different economical backgrounds, these would be completely fair demands. In fact 4-5 star corporate bookings are quite fair considering he would be travelling all the way from India. And you seriously didn't expect him to come alone did you. ? Do better. Be better. The mic should come with a licence.”

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

A tea seller in Nagpur, he became a social media sensation with videos that capture his quirky tea-making style. His signature style involves wearing a waistcoat with gold chains around his neck while sporting a unique hairstyle. His Instagram page, Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur, has over 4.2 million followers.

What are your thoughts about this Kuwaiti vlogger’s comment on Dolly Chaiwala?