'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided

A manager’s response to a female employee requesting late login due to health issues has gone viral on social media, sparking a discussion about workplace boundaries, empathy and professionalism.

The post quickly gained traction online, with social media users divided over the interaction. (Unsplash, X/@NalinisKitchen)

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The discussion began after X user Nalini Unagar shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a manager and an employee. Posting the exchange online, she wrote, “Real men make women feel comfortable, not guilty.”

According to the screenshot, the employee first asked her manager if she could begin work after 12 pm because she was “having some health issues”. The manager responded supportively, saying, “Ok no worries”.

When he later asked whether it was a “serious health issue,” the employee replied, “No just normal body panic.” The manager then asked, “Ohh it’s periods?” After the employee confirmed, the manager informed her that the company allows “2-3 days leave during periods if they’re not feeling well” and encouraged her to rest without worrying about salary cuts. “Bindas aram kro salary cut nahi hogi,” the manager told the employee.

Take a look below:

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Dual-income techie couple hesitates to buy ₹1.7 crore flat amid IT layoffs) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Dual-income techie couple hesitates to buy ₹1.7 crore flat amid IT layoffs) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction online, with social media users divided over the interaction. Some users praised the manager for being empathetic and supportive. One user wrote, “Salute the way he asked it's Period? Half of the managers would attract POSH after this statement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction online, with social media users divided over the interaction. Some users praised the manager for being empathetic and supportive. One user wrote, “Salute the way he asked it's Period? Half of the managers would attract POSH after this statement.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another commented, “This is a happy path scenario. The corporate story mostly will turn the other way after the 10:41 message sent by the Manager/Lead/Supervisor which can initiate a POSH case within the Org specifically when the lady is a new joiner.”

Others, however, felt the manager crossed a professional boundary by asking about the employee’s health condition.

“No need to ask details, and get personal. An employee can apply for sick leave, and their health is a personal matter. There was absolutely no need to get personal and ask what is the exact health problem,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Don’t you think it’s the company’s policy and he isn’t doing it in his personal capacity, so what’s there to feel guilty about? Isn’t this basic?”

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The post also sparked a discussion about workplace flexibility and managerial expectations. “In corporate life, I did this as a manager and my subordinates started taking work even more lightly. I think little bit strictness can be there,because if we are too liberal, then they also become too liberal and ultimately it comes to managers job cut. Just say OK, not too much,” one user commented.

“To all the men watching this. You can of course be nice and compassionate - by filling in for a ‘period leave’ employee, just don't let their entitlement overshadow your generosity. Learn to say ‘No’ to the extra work. Your favour cannot come at the cost of borderline slavery,” wrote another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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