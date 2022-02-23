Bindi and Robert Irwin remember dad Steve Irwin with emotional posts

Bindi and Robert Irwin recently took to their individual Instagram pages to share posts about their father Steve Irwin to celebrate his birth anniversary. The children of the legendary wildlife expert shared throwback images along with heartfelt captions. Their posts have now tugged at people’s heartstrings. There is a chance that they will leave you emotional too.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on,” she wrote. He picture shows Steve showing a young Bindi a wonderful creation of nature.

“Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every minute spent with you was a blessing. I’m gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon,” Robert Irwin wrote in his post. He also shared a picture of the motorbike ride with his dad that he mentioned in the post.

Both the posts have received tons of love-filled comments from people. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Legends live forever!!!! Happy birthday to your amazing Dad, I know how proud he must be of you and of all the work you and your family has done to carry on his!” wrote an Instagram user. “God I loved him!! Never missed a show!!” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third. “He was an amazing person to watch and share in his passion. Still remembered by many,” commented a fourth.

Steve Irwin was born on February 22, 1962. He passed away on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray while filing a documentary in Australia.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Bindi and Robert Irwin on their dad’s birth anniversary?

