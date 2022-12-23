Biologist dad’s way of explaining kids how a sperm fertilises an egg wows people

How are babies born? It is a curious question that kids often ask. Most parents feel uncomfortable or unsure about how to explain the entire process. This biologist dad, however, found a beautiful way to talk to his kids about sperms and eggs. If you are looking for a way to discuss the topic with your kid, this video may serve as an inspiration.

Biologist Leslie Samuel posted the video on his Instagram page. “When your father’s a biologist,” he also added as the post’s caption. The video opens to show one of the kids asking his dad if it is possible for two sperms to go to the egg. To which, their dad explains why it is not a common occurrence. As the conversation goes on, the video pans to the other side to show an animation playing on a tv showing a sperm fertilising an egg.

Take a look at the video which is not just interesting but educational too:

The video was posted on November 2. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

Take a look at the comments:

“Why is nobody commenting on how brilliant the questions are! The tone of this conversation is beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “his is awesome. So many parents are uncomfortable having conversations like this with children,” shared another. “This is such a great example of early and clearly continuous sex education. It's just not enough to have "the talk" once at 16 or so,” praised a third. “The most comfortable way to tell your kids about this. Simply use facts. Don't think they won't get it. They will,” expressed a fourth. “Teach them early and teach them right,” wrote a fifth.

