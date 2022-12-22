Home / Trending / This new mom’s tips to handle a crying baby on a plane has netizens approval

This new mom’s tips to handle a crying baby on a plane has netizens approval

trending
Published on Dec 22, 2022 07:26 PM IST

The video shared by a new mom on how to handle a crying baby on plane was posted on Instagram.

The new mom shared two interesting tips and her post has created a buzz.(Instagram/@travel.chatter)
The new mom shared two interesting tips and her post has created a buzz.(Instagram/@travel.chatter)
ByAmrita Kaur Kohli

Travelling with a baby isn’t easy. It requires careful planning by parents - reaching the airport or station well in advance, keeping a track of their feeding time and ensuring the baby’s comfort and safety. Babies can often get uncomfortable on flights and new parents can find it difficult to comfort the crying baby during their travel. So this new mom and travel influencer shared tips that parents can keep in mind while travelling with their tiny humans. Her simple tips have resonated with many.

“Listen up Moms & Dads!! Next time your baby cries on the plane - this is what you do to handle it better,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The clip has been shared by Anindita Chatterjee, who describes herself as a “Globetrotting Mum”. A new mum herself, she has shared two tips for parents to keep in mind in a similar situation.

Her first advice is for parents to remain calm themselves. “Don't get flustered! Stay calm. Only when you are calm can you calm the baby,” reads her first tip. Her second tip is on how to manage the reactions one gets from fellow travellers. The suggestion has a sweet and funny reminder that will likely leave you smiling.

Watch the video to see the tips on handling a crying baby on a flight.

Since being shared on December 12, the video has received more than 6,000 likes along with many appreciative comments. “I needed to hear this,” posted an individual. “Tip two is super. keep smiling,” wrote another. “Second point is pure gold,” added a third. “I hate it when people come to you and say can you please make her quiet, it’s your baby you should know how to,” shared an Instagram user.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out